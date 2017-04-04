Great goals, deadly deliveries and uncoachable dummies - Brolly remembers Cooper 04 April 2017





Kerry's Colm Cooper celebrates scoring a goal against Cork in the 2008 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay Kerry's Colm Cooper celebrates scoring a goal against Cork in the 2008 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Replay

Joe Brolly loved Colm Cooper's "hilarious" goals, his beautiful deliveries and his surreal dummies.

Reflecting on the Kerry icon's glittering intercounty career, Brolly admits he was often in awe of the elusive scorer and playmaker:

"One of the particular delights was the way he took goals and often they were hilarious," the 1993 All-Ireland winner commented on RTE Radio this monring. "They were unexpected, like George Best or Peter Canavan. The goalkeeper rarely moved. For example, he had no regard for Stephen Cluxton and on any opportunity when he faced him one-on-one, the ball was always in the net.

"He would deliver a ball like a butler on a silver platter. The other thing was the deftness of touch, so that he would deliver the ball to his colleague's advantage. He could bounce it in front of him, he could put it in his chest. It was a thing of beauty.

"I coach a series of dummies with my underage teams and we have the Owen Mulligan and the Colm McFadden, but the Colm Cooper is impossible to coach. Of all the years I've spent watching football, I still can't figure out what he was doing."