"We shot ourselves in the foot" - McGrath 04 April 2017





Manager Pete McGrath admits Fermanagh only have themselves to blame after suffering relegation to Division Three.

Defeat to Derry in Enniskillen on Sunday consigned the Ernemen to the drop and McGrath was making no excuses afterwards:

"To a large extent we shot ourselves in the foot. We had the time, the possession and the opportunity and we had the play to do it. At times we made bad decisions. We have nobody to blame but ourselves," the Down man told The Belfast Telegraph.

"We stayed in Division Two for two years. But that's where we are. You get your seven matches and if you are good enough you stay up and this proved we are not good enough. We have to accept it."