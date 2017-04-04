Cooper Kerry's greatest - Ó Sé 04 April 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee with Colm Cooper Kerry Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly and Ronan McNamee with Colm Cooper Kerry

“This guy was on a different level” ... Tomás Ó Sé believes Colm Cooper was Kerry’s best-ever footballer:

Kingdom legend Cooper drew down the curtain on his illustrious intercountry career this morning and his former team-mate wasted no time in expressing his admiration for the Dr Crokes great:

“He, in my mind, was the greatest Kerry footballer and I wouldn’t say that too lightly in terms of the great players who have come out of Kerry, and the great forwards - [Pat] Spillane, [John] Egan, Mikey [Sheehy].

“I remember the first time I ever saw him. We came home from an All-Ireland in 2000 and he was serving in the famous Tattler Jack’s bar in Killarney; he could barely see over the counter at the time and a guy told me ‘that guy will win you All-Irelands yet’ and he was dead right.

“He was a special talent. We had a great team, but amongst that team he was a level above everybody else. He was a guy with a great personality, he was a great guy to mix with players but the best talent he had was vision.

“He was like a great snooker player - he was five or six moves ahead of everybody else. He will become a complete icon of the GAA. He had all the skills, he was way quicker, way better than anyone else, he had great balance, he had great vision. Even for his size he was a great ball-winner, he was brave.

“He had a long career, he was a corner forward with the big name and he was the guy going in marking the toughest defenders, yet he was still clocking up the scores and getting Man of the Matches, getting eight All Stars in the modern game is phenomenal. I don’t think it will be repeated.”