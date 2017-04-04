Walsh: "a rivalry is where teams beat each other" 04 April 2017





Donnchadh Walsh isn't sure that the current relationship between Kerry and Dublin should be referred to as a rivalry...

The Dubs have beaten the Kingdom in their last four championship meetings and have also won three of their last five league clashes, with the most recent one ending in a draw in Tralee earlier this year. Given that their opponents in this weekend's Division One decider at Croke Park are bidding for a fifth successive league title and that Kerry victories over Jim Gavin's side are alarmingly scarce, Walsh points out that the Kerry-Dublin rivalry isn't really alive at present:

“Well, a rivalry is where teams beat each other, and they’re beating us at the moment. We haven’t beaten them in a long time, so it’s not really a rivalry if we don’t start beating them,” he is quoted in The Irish Examiner.

“Now we have another chance against Dublin, in Croke Park again. We want to pit ourselves against the best and Dublin are the best at the moment. It’s going to be a totally different game, playing on a Sunday afternoon in Croke Park compared to Saturday night under lights in Austin Stack Park.

"Going into this game we’ll probably have material from three weeks previous in terms of information on how teams may line up.

"Without doubt, it’ll have a bit of edge, without doubt it’ll have quality, without doubt it’ll have physicality. But it’s brilliant, we have such a long break between league and championship I’m delighted to have the league final. It prolongs the league for just one week, with no semi-finals, so we’re delighted to pit ourselves against the best, and Dublin are the best.”