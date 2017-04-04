Philly: "we know we can't stop" 04 April 2017





Dublin's Philly McMahon and Cillian O'Connor of Mayo during their side's Allianz FL clash at Croke Park.

Philly McMahon says Dublin never want games to end, whether they are ahead or behind.

Not for the first time this year, the league holders and All-Ireland champions had their resolve and mettle tested by Monaghan last weekend but somehow managed to find the answer to the puzzle in Clones to extend their unbeaten run to a remarkable 36 matches:

“I think mentally we’re tough,” McMahon muses. “We know that we can’t stop; we’re going to play right until the end. We played Monaghan on Sunday and when they scored the goal, you have players running up into your face celebrating and you think: ‘hold on a second, they think this game is over.’

“And they’re probably thinking in their head, ‘when is this going to be over?’ For us, it’s not. We nearly want the ref to play ten minutes more. Whether we’re winning comfortably or it’s a tight game, that’s the way I look at it.”