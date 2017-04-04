Doyle eyes silverware 04 April 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Kildare's Eoin Doyle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Eoin Doyle says Kildare will be going all out to win Sunday's NFL Division Two final against Galway at Croke Park.

The Lilywhites and the Tribesmen will both be playing Division One football next season regardless of the outcome of this weekend's game but - with a major trophy up for grabs - Kildare captain Doyle insists the game is no dead rubber:

"The biggest thing is promotion, definitely, yeah. But it's important that when there is silverware up for grabs that you take it," he comments in The Irish Independent.

"Galway won a Connacht title last year, but up until that maybe they mightn't have had the silverware they would have wanted, like ourselves. We haven't got the silverware that we wanted so when there is one up for grabs it is important."