Fitzgerald - 'no real pressure on Wexford against All-Ireland champions' 04 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

by Jackie Cahill

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald insists there’s “no real pressure” on his team ahead of an Allianz Hurling League semi-final showdown with All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

Fitzgerald masterminded a League quarter-final victory over Tipp as Clare manager last year and now has another chance to torpedo the Premier County’s hopes of a first win in the competition since 2008.

But Fitzgerald, who is happy with Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park as the venue for the first League meeting between Wexford and Tipp since 2011, reflected last night: “Let’s be honest, Tipp were deserving All-Ireland champions last year.

“Thy have a small bit of a gap on everyone. You want to play the best teams out there, we know we’ll be up against it but it’s nice to have a go.

“We’re delighted to be there and there’s no real pressure on us.”

GAA chiefs confirmed Nowlan Park as the venue for the game yesterday and Fitzgerald, who plotted victory over Kilkenny there on Sunday, said: “It’s a fantastic hurling venue, one of the best around. I love the atmosphere it generates – it’s closed in from all sides and it’s an arena, that’s where you want to play. It’s a really good set-up and the pitch is top class as well.”

Fitzgerald revealed no fresh injury concerns following Sunday’s tie but says that five key players won’t return until the Leinster quarter-final with a round-robin qualifier at the end of May.

Andrew Shore, Shane Tomkins and Liam Óg McGovern are working their way back to fitness after sustaining cruciate knee ligament injuries last year while Eoin Moore and Richie Kehoe on the treatment table.

Shore and Tomkins are due back to training before McGovern, who looks set to miss the county’s championship opener.

Moore and Kehoe are both expected to return to training within the next fortnight, as Fitzgerald’s panel strengthens further ahead of the summer.

But Fitzgerald stressed: “It will be championship for all five of them. Andrew and Shore are doing bits and pieces and Liam Óg will be the first week of June.”