Cooper calls time on his Kerry career 04 April 2017





Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Jonny Cooper and Colm Cooper of Kerry.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Colm Cooper has announced his retirement from intercounty football.

The Irish Independent and RTE broke the news that Cooper met with Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice shortly after Dr Crokes All-Ireland club final win on St Patrick's Day and made his mind up that at 33, it is time to call an end to a glittering career.

A five time All-Ireland winner, Cooper is considered one of the Kingdom's greatest ever players.

Cooper made his debut in 2002 under the late Paidi O Se and completed 14 seasons in the Kerry jersey, amassing 85 championship appearances.

Best wishes Gooch. The best ever. No one that I've seen could lace his boots. And I don't say that lightly. Enjoy retirement my man — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 4, 2017

Related story: "It is very rare for people to achieve their ultimate dreams in life - I just have"