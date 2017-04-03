HS football team of the week 03 April 2017





Dublin supporters display a banner in celebration of their record breaking unbeaten run before their side's Allianz FL clash against Monaghan at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

The curtain came down on the group stages of this year's Allianz football leagues yesterday and there was no shortage of outstanding individual displays...

1. Brendan Kealy (Kerry)



The Kingdom's number one pulled off a fine save to deny Tyrone's Darren McCurry and he can expect a busy afternoon at headquarters next Sunday.





2. Drew Wylie (Monaghan)



The Farney County came close to bringing Dublin's unbeaten run to an end but coughed up a late goal to Jack McCaffrey.



3. Mark Griffin (Kerry)



Full-back Griffin played a big part as Kerry limited the visiting Red Hands to 1-2 from play during the course of 70 minutes in Killarney.





4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)



With their Division 1 status on the line, Higgins & Co conjured up a win when it mattered most against Donegal.



5. James McCarthy (Dublin)



The Ballymun Kickhams ace marked his return to the sky blue jersey with two points against Monaghan in Clones.





6. Lee Keegan (Mayo)



The Footballer of the Year's experience stood to Mayo as they saw off the stiff challenge presented by Donegal.



7. Declan Lynch (Antrim)



Two points from Lynch helped the Saffrons to share the spoils with Longford and preserve their Division 3 status.





8. Eoin Carroll (Offaly)



The Cappincur clubman, who scored three points, produced a towering performance as Offaly sidestepped relegation to Division 4 courtesy of a one point win over Laois.



9. Conor McAtamney (Derry)



Despite getting the better of Fermanagh thanks to two goals from McAtamney, the Oak Leafers surrendered their place in Division 2.





10. Niall Kilroy (Roscommon)



It has been a league to forget for the Rossies but three points from Kilroy helped Kevin McStay's side to finish on a high with victory over Cavan.



11. Graham Reilly (Meath)



Along with Cillian O'Sullivan, the Royal County's captain caused plenty of headaches for the Clare rearguard and finished with seven points to his name.





12. Donnchadh Walsh (Kerry)



The industrious half-forward sent over six points from play in an impressive showing for Eamonn Fitzmaurice's side.



13. Shane Walsh (Galway)



The gifted Walsh raised three white flags as Galway got the better of an understrength Kildare side to seal a seat at the top table for 2018.





14. Jack McCarron (Monaghan)



McCarron's form in front of the posts has been a massive plus for Monaghan – he scored 1-9 (1-5 from play) against the mighty Dubs.



15. Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary)



“Sensational” was the word used by Premier boss Liam Kearns to describe hat-trick hero Quinlivan's contribution to their successful raid on the Orchard.