HS hurling team of the week 03 April 2017





Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

©INPHO/John Kelly. Offaly supporter Daire Spollen eyes up the goalposts from the sideline after his county's Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Tipperary at O'Connor Park, Tullamore.©INPHO/John Kelly.

Wexford have four representatives on our hurling team of the week following their five point winning heroics against the Cats...



1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny)



Kilkenny's margin of defeat to the Model County would have been greater were it not for some timely interventions by Murphy.





2. Aidan Harte (Galway)



The Galway defender roamed forward to send over two points against the Deise.



3. Liam Ryan (Wexford)



Wexford enjoyed a rare victory over the Cats and Ryan was one of their standout performers.





4. Alan Flynn (Tipperary)



Flynn and the Premier County enjoyed a routine 4-28 to 3-13 quarter-final success over Offaly in Tullamore.



5. Shaun Murphy (Wexford)



Employed in the sweeper role, Murphy played a significant role in negating the threat of the Kilkenny forward division.





6. Ronan Maher (Tipperary)



Surprise packets Wexford stand between Tipperary and a place in this year's Allianz HL decider.



7. Matthew O'Hanlon (Wexford)



Like Ryan and Murphy, O'Hanlon caught the eye in a resolute defensive display by Davy Fitz's side.





8. Ross King (Laois)



Laois survived an epic extra-time relegation play-off against Kerry and King played a captain's part with a return of 0-13.



9. Tony Kelly (Clare)



The Banner County came good in the second-half of the Division 1A relegation play-off with Dublin and Kelly found the target with 1-3.





10. Shane Dowling (Limerick)



Dowling top scored for the Shannonsiders with 0-9 as they advanced to the last four at Cork's expense.



11. Joe Canning (Galway)



A personal tally of 1-10 from the Portumna ace was instrumental in Galway's dramatic comeback against Waterford at Pearse Stadium.





12. Neil McManus (Antrim)



Antrim are back in Division 1B thanks to a 1-4 return from McManus in their Division 2A promotion win over Carlow.



13. Conor McDonald (Wexford)



The physically imposing forward took the scoring honours for Wexford with 0-8 – four of which came from play.





14. Seamus Callanan (Tipperary)



The Tipp full-forward pick-pocketed Offaly to the tune of 2-11 in O'Connor Park.



15. Tom Devine (Waterford)



Devine hit 2-1 against the Tribesmen and can consider himself somewhat unfortunate to have finished up on the losing side.