Monday Night Football comes to Ulster

03 April 2017

The Ulster U21 football championship final has been pencilled in for Monday evening, April 10.
©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

The Ulster U21FC final has been fixed for next Monday evening, April 10.

The decider would have taken place this Wednesday had last week's two semi-finals between Cavan and Donegal and Derry and Armagh not been postponed due to waterlogged pitches in Enniskillen and Omagh. The two semi-finals have been rescheduled for Wednesday night, with the winners meeting in the final on Monday at 8pm at a venue yet to be decided.

The eventual Ulster champions will be in action again on Saturday week, April 15 against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, meaning they will play three big knockout games in the space of 10 days.




