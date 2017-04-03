Monday Night Football comes to Ulster 03 April 2017





The Ulster U21 football championship final has been pencilled in for Monday evening, April 10.

The decider would have taken place this Wednesday had last week's two semi-finals between Cavan and Donegal and Derry and Armagh not been postponed due to waterlogged pitches in Enniskillen and Omagh. The two semi-finals have been rescheduled for Wednesday night, with the winners meeting in the final on Monday at 8pm at a venue yet to be decided.

The eventual Ulster champions will be in action again on Saturday week, April 15 against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, meaning they will play three big knockout games in the space of 10 days.