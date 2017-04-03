Watch: the dramatic Michael Quinlivan goal that promoted Tipp 03 April 2017





Tipperary's Kevin Fahey celebrates Michael Quinlivan's late goal against Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

RTE has come in for criticism for not have a camera at yesterday's Allianz Football League Division 3 promotion decider between Tipperary and Armagh at the Athletic Grounds.

Thankfully (maybe that's not the right word if you're an Armagh supporter), video footage has emerged today of the dramatic moment when Michael Quinlivan rattled the Orchard County net in the fifth minute of injury-time to secure promotion to Division 2 for Tipperary.

Youtube credit: Jackie Cahill

It capped a brilliant performance from the All Star who helped himself to 3-1 and also famously scored a late winning goal for Clonmel Commercials against Nemo Rangers in the 2015 Munster club SFC final.

Youtube credit: 10000GaelicPlayersMessines1917