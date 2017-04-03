Brolly claims Tyrone players find training 'depressing' 03 April 2017





The Tyrone team stand for the national anthem before their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Joe Brolly has claimed that some Tyrone players no longer look forward to training because of the management's insistence on playing defensive football.

And the Derryman says they can forget about competing for All-Ireland honours unless they change their tactics.

“I spoke to a couple of the Tyrone players privately a few weeks ago,” he explained to the RTÉ GAA podcast.

“One of their better players, one of their really, really good players, and you should hear what he’s saying in private about how depressing the training is and how they’re playing, and you can see that now.

“I do believe it’s too late to change to a more expansive style. They have the players, but what they don’t have is any commitment to attack. That’s been coached out of them.”

Brolly continued: “They decided about 18 months ago, two years ago, to go completely defensive and play with two sweepers on the edge of the square...a very automated, defensive system.

“What you see now is that the psychology of fear has taken hold and they don’t really know how to win games anymore. At one stage (against Donegal), they were seven (points) behind and had two sweepers on the edge of the square pointing at each other – that tells you all you need to know."