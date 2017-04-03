Nowlan Park and Gaelic Grounds to host Allianz Hurling League semis 03 April 2017





Nowlan Park will play host to the Allianz HL semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Nowlan Park will play host to the Allianz HL semi-final between Tipperary and Wexford.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The venues have been announced for Sunday week's Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals.

Wexford will take on All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Nowlan Park, while Limerick will have home advantage against Galway at the Gaelic Grounds for the second time in this year's campaign. Wexford also travelled to Nowlan Park for their famous quarter-final victory over Kilkenny yesterday.

The throw-in times will be confirmed in due course.

Sunday, April 16

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Finals

Wexford v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, TBC (TG4)

(E.T. if necessary and winner on the day)

Limerick v Galway, Gaelic Grounds, TBC (TG4)

(E.T. if necessary and winner on the day)