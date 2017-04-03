Fitzmaurice welcomes Dublin rematch 03 April 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

Eamonn Fitmaurice is looking forward to pitting his wits against Jim Gavin once again in next Sunday's Allianz League final.

Kerry's victory over Tyrone, allied to Mayo's defeat of Donegal, enabled the Kingdom to squeeze into the decider, which is a repeat of last month's drawn encounter in Tralee.

"Playing Dublin in Croke Park will be a different proposition from playing them in Austin Stack Park two weeks ago, but it's great to have another tough game to look forward to," the Kerry manager said.

"We'll still be down bodies, it's going to be a big test, but we're looking forward to it. It's where we wanted to be at the start of the league, the final, and to see how we're fixed.

"It's great from the point of view of shortening the gap between the league and the championship because with the U21s winning last year, that was always going to have an effect on club activity. So it's great to have another tough game."