Walsh relieved to win pressure game 03 April 2017





Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie Galway football manager Kevin Walsh Galway ©INPHO/James Crombie

Kevin Walsh admitted that the pressure almost got to his Galway players against Kildare.

With Meath breathing down their necks at the top of Division 2, the Tribesmen need to win to be sure of promotion to the top flight. But despite playing against a Kildare team that showed 14 changes from that which clinched promotion last week, they had only a point to spare at the final whistle.

"Today was the final game of seven and a lot of bodies are fairly battered after 10 weeks," the Galway manager told the Irish Daily Mirror.

"This game brought a lot of pressure and there were times where you could probably see that they were playing with a bit of fear.

"It's good for these boys to feel a bit of pressure and it was there because Kildare were already up. But look, over seven games, we lost one game by a point, and we had one draw and I think we've been consistent enough to make the step."