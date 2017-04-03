Gallagher unhappy with Doherty red card 03 April 2017





Referee Cormac Reilly issues a red card to Donegal's Eamonn Doherty against Mayo.

Rory Gallagher felt Eamonn Doherty was harshly sent off in Donegal's defeat to Mayo.

Doherty is facing the prospect of missing Donegal's Ulster SFC opener against Antrim on May 21 after his 58th minute straight red card for an incident involving Aidan O'Shea. To compound matters, Donegal didn't score after that as Mayo came from behind to win by 1-12 to 0-13 and scupper their hopes of reaching the Allianz League final.

"I thought it was huge (turning point)," the Donegal manager is quoted in the Irish Daily Mirror.

"I am told that he was on the ground and his foot came up. I think there was a very similar incident involving a Mayo player in front of their dugout a couple of minutes before that and there was nothing dished out. I would be disappointed we lost a player in that five / six-minute spell when there was a lot going on."

Gallagher rejected the notion that Donegal didn't want to face Dublin in next Sunday's league decider.

"The league final was never mentioned. It was about coming here to win the game, and playing the likes of Mayo, Dublin, Tyrone, Monaghan and Kerry is what it's all about and the more experience of that we can accrue the better," he added.