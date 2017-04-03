Hartnett: we are better than that 03 April 2017





Cork selector Pat Hartnett.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Cork selector Pat Hartnett.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Selector Pat Hartnett was ruing Cork's 'flat' performance in their Allianz Hurling League quarter-final defeat to Limerick.

“Disappointing we lost, we looked flat there today and we were outperformed. We won three games out of five and three Division 1A teams were beaten I believe today," he said in the Evening Echo.

“I thought we looked a slight bit tired today, that’s just factual, the effort was there but I just thought that we were outperformed as I said. We’ll assess this during the week but, as I said all during the year, we’ll keep this in context and if you want a measured response, it was disappointing for sure.

“We are better than that, but the record says three out of five.’’

Hartnett is hoping the Rebels can learn from their mistakes as they switch their focus towards the championship.

“You always want to go out and win, but credit to Limerick but if you make errors you admit them number one and number two you don’t repeat them the next time.

“As I said, the effort was there but we looked flat for sure."