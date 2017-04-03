GAA tweets of the week 03 April 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney, Kevin O'Halloran and Brian Fox celebrate. Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan, Conor Sweeney, Kevin O'Halloran and Brian Fox celebrate.

Call the PSNI...

Certainly a case of smash & grab today for Tipp as @Armagh_GAA were in control. Quinlivin showed his class in 2nd half. Ref was a disgrace. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) April 2, 2017

If anyone finds my other boot would they mind returning it to customer service @ Vaughan shoes.ie #finddoniesshoe @TheSISMClinic pic.twitter.com/bg7XTXothV — Donie Vaughan (@VaughanShoes) April 2, 2017

How the fuck we lost that game I will never know! #AllianzLeagues — Ryan Mc Cluskey (@clucker60) April 2, 2017

That was some match. Two hard working teams going at it score for score @DubGAAOfficial really know how to finish out a game — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) April 2, 2017

All Gaelic football referees should be locked in a room and not let out until they can all agree on what a black card is. — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) April 2, 2017

#MISTER @aidoxi O Shea doing the business today. Helping his Kerry cousins out . This… https://t.co/RKnhpmO8EI — paul galvin (@pgal10) April 2, 2017

A bit of shadow boxing really but great to finish the league with three comprehensive wins!! Damn you London!! #AllianzLeagues — Seán Gannon (@CannonGannon9) April 2, 2017

Great excitement with the Gaelic football league with all the divisions - better match ups/games with the league structure @officialgaa — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) April 2, 2017

Unbelievable day of action in @officialgaa league... wouldn't it be great to have those type of games mid summer!! #changechampionship — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) April 2, 2017

Very exciting finish to NFL today. Huge goal for Tipp football, late points for Down and Longford. Late miss from Laois. #ILoveFootball — Cian Ward (@wardcian) April 2, 2017

Pity championship isnt structured more like the league. Games every couple of weeks is ideal. No 6 week break between matches — James Barry (@jamesbarry90) April 2, 2017

Yesterday was all the evidence we needed. Move with the times and grow. #gaa #evolution pic.twitter.com/esPDjzVzKn — Paraic Sullivan (@SullivanParaic) April 3, 2017

1/2 If this years chanpionship is another Dublin white wash with Ulster again being the only competitive province... — MJ Tierney (@Mjtierney13) April 3, 2017

2/2 then there's no need for trial restructures or S8. Week on week home and away games tiered by division should be our main competition. — MJ Tierney (@Mjtierney13) April 3, 2017

On another note, The #AllianzLeagues are great entertainment. Competitive divisions, great battles, redemption & all games well attended — Brian Farrell (@Farlo84) April 2, 2017

Well done @starryboy14 winning league of Ireland basketball over the weekend. Can't wait to see u back in Kerry jersey soon. — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) April 3, 2017

Well done to @starryboy14 & @warriors_bc .. What a year & what a story..#champs2017 — Aidan O Mahony (@GmailMahony) April 2, 2017