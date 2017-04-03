Antrim taking 'small steps', says McKinley 03 April 2017





Antrim's Conor McKinley celebrates.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Joint-manager Dominic McKinley believes Antrim are slowly heading in the right direction after they beat Carlow in Saturday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final to make an instant return to Division 1B.

'Woody', who was one of the stars of the Antrim side that reached the 1989 All-Ireland final, admitted to the Irish News: "If you asked me 10 or 15 years ago would I be running around here, shaking hands and jumping about, I'd have said 'no'.

"That's no disrespect to Carlow, but everybody thinks you should be beating these teams. It's got to the stage where we are delighted and delighted for the players because they've because they've got a wee bit of payback for the effort they've put in. It's small steps.

"Our long-term goal is, say in three years' time that we're playing in the quarter-finals of the National League. That's not getting ahead of ourselves, but we need to rejuvenate the whole thing and go again and go again and go again."

Carlow boss Colm Bonnar accepted that the better team won.

"We can't complain, the scoreboard is never wrong," he said.

"It was tight near the end, but we just didn't take our chances and hats off to Antrim, they're heading up to Division 1B. It's what we wanted, our goal was to come here and win and we're hugely disappointed that didn't happen for us."