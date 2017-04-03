What the Allianz League Divisions will look like in 2018 03 April 2017





After the final round of the football league and the playoff in the hurling competition, the make-up of the league divisions for 2018 is now decided.



The confirmation last week that there will be no change in the hurling leagues next year means the ultra-competitive Division 1A remains.



Every division in football and hurling sees change with the exception of HL Division 3B where there is no promotion. This year's winners Longford remain in the division for 2018.



2018 Allianz League Divisions

Allianz FL Division 1

Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone.

Allianz FL Division 2

Cavan, Clare, Cork, Down, Louth, Meath, Tipperary, Roscommon.

Allianz FL Division 3

Armagh, Derry, Fermanagh, Longford, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath, Wexford

Allianz FL Division 4

Antrim, Carlow, Laois, Leitrim, Limerick, London, Waterford, Wicklow.

Allianz HL Division 1A

Clare, Cork, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford.

Allianz HL Division 1B

Antrim, Dublin, Galway, Laois, Limerick, Offaly.

Allianz HL Division 2A

Carlow, Kerry, Kildare, London, Meath, Westmeath.

Allianz HL Division 2B

Armagh, Derry, Down, Donegal, Mayo, Wicklow.

Allianz HL Division 3A

Louth, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tyrone.

Allianz HL Division 3B

Fermanagh, Leitrim, Longford, Sligo, Warwickshire.