Kearns lauds 'sensational' Quinlivan 03 April 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns heaped praise on Michael Quinlivan after his last-gasp winning goal against Armagh secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz Football League.

The All Star's dramatic late strike brought his tally for the day to 3-1 as Tipp staged a late comeback to set up a Division 3 final showdown with Louth next Saturday.

“Armagh were better than us for spells, but I have to say Michael Quinlivan was just sensational,” Kearns enthused in the Irish Examiner,

“We have had our problems lately because of the unavailability of players but today the lads stepped up to the mark in style. We thought when we lost to Louth last week we might have blown our promotion chance, but this performance speaks volumes about the character of this Tipperary side.”

Speaking to the Irish News, Quinlivan admitted that luck was Tipp's side.

"I'd be gracious enough to say that Armagh were very unlucky and should feel hard done by to lose the game, that's the reality of it. They were sucker-punched and we're just grateful that we got it."

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney rued his side's wastefulness: “We had goal chances and did not take them. We maybe took the wrong options at times. This came back to bite us. We’re not allowed to talk about refereeing decisions so I will say no more.”