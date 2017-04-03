What they said ... the hurling weekend in quotes 03 April 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin is congratulated by a young fan after his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

“I'm sure Brian will go back and study this and he'll come back, vicious again. I love coming up against him. I've probably eight or nine years done at this craic and it's still the same on the sideline. It's still passionate.”

The Wexford hurling revolution continues to gather pace under Davy Fitzgerald.

“We were forewarned for today. They were on a real serious roll, so it wasn't a question of us thinking we hadn't a serious challenge today. We knew that we had a huge challenge. If anybody else wasn't sure about it, they know it now.”

Wexford's performance didn't come as a surprise to Brian Cody.

“Ye know more about Wexford than I do. What I can say for sure is that Davy has made an instant impact since he went down there. Anyone who follows the game and knows his personality, from the minute he went down there, I know this would be good for Wexford.”

There's no danger of Michael Ryan and Tipp taking the Model County for granted ahead of their last four clash.

“We acted out the good, the bad and the ugly. We hadn't a great start and it took us a good bit to get up to the pace.”

Micheal Donoghue's Galway came from 10 points down against Waterford to book their semi-final ticket.

“It was a 10-point lead at one stage, so we're disappointed not to win it when you have that and can't close it out.”

Derek McGrath and the Deise now switch their attention to the Munster SHC.

“The boys were very hurt by the performance in the second half last week themselves, at themselves more so than anything else. There was a lot of focus this week on seeing it out to the very end.”

John Kiely and Limerick booked a semi-final ticket at Cork's expense in Pairc Ui Rinn.

“Some of the lads have played absolutely outstandingly well throughout the league. That is a positive from the league. We had three good wins, we beat the All-Ireland champions down here and Waterford in their own backyard.”

Cork selector Pat Hartnett hopes they can build on their league displays during the summer.

“We are five months on this project and we are going to be judged today. That probably showed in the first half; we were nervous and took the wrong options at times. To be fair to Donal (Maloney) he... 'encouraged' them at half-time, shall we say.”

Gerry O'Connor gave credit to his co-manager Donal Maloney after Clare's relegation play-off victory over Dublin in Ennis.

“Like anything, it is what it is. We are where we are. The league is now over for us. We've got to look forward to Tullamore at the end of May. That's now our focus.”



Ger Cunningham and his Dublin players won't dwell on the disappointment of their relegation to Division 1B.

“We've a lot of talking done in the last couple of weeks and it was time we put our words into action. I think they did that to a certain extent.”

Eamonn Kelly and Laois were left standing after extra-time in their Division 1B relegation battle with Kerry.

“We started well but we should have had a lot more scores on the board. Carlow had spells and we had spells. Overall, we are delighted.”

Dominic McKinley has steered Antrim back to Division 1B.