What they said ... the football weekend in quotes

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte poses for a photograph with a young Kerry fan after the side's Allianz FL clash at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

“I cant's speak for Kerry. There was a lot of off-the-ball activity in that game. All I can speak for is how Dublin approach the game and we'll continue to play our traditional style of football.”

After their bruising encounter in Tralee over two weeks ago, Jim Gavin and Dublin will renew acquaintances with Kerry in next Sunday's Division 1 decider.

“I'm very proud of the boys. Our playing resources would be smaller than many other counties and to be fair the boys put in a great shift in this league. Our first priority was to stay in Division 1 and we did that fairly comfortably, so overall it has been a good campaign.”

Malachy O'Rourke focussed on the positives after his Monaghan team were caught on the line by the Dubs.

“Playing Dublin in Austin Stack Park on a Saturday night and playing them in Croke Park are two very different things.”

It's the familiar trek to Croke Park for Eamonn Fitzmaurice and the Kingdom this coming weekend.

“At one stage it looked like it could be the mother of all beatings. I think that we saved ourselves from that we have to be happy with the second-half performance.”

It's back to the drawing board for Mickey Harte and the Red Hands ahead of the Ulster SFC.

“We had 16 shots in the first half and we only generated five scores. So we were wasteful.”

Despite securing their Division 1status, Mayo manager Stephen Rochford wasn't happy with aspects of their performance in the win over Donegal.

“The league final was never mentioned. It was about coming here to win the game, and playing the likes of Mayo, Dublin, Tyrone, Monaghan and Kerry is what it is all about. The more experience of that we can accrue the better.”

It was a promising league campaign for Donegal as far as Rory Gallagher was concerned.

“I always say that you are where you deserve to be and I think we are where we deserve to be.”

Kevin Walsh's Galway scraped over an understrength Kildare side to book a return to the top flight after six years in Division 2.

“That was a strong team we put out there today. Every one of our panel is a Kildare senior footballer. They fought to the end and they wanted to win that match.”

Cian O'Neill was fulsome in his praise of the endeavour shown by the side he fielded against Galway.

“Look, we'd have done the same. If I were in Kildare's shoes and you have a big panel, why wouldn't you rest players? I absolutely get that.”

Meath manager Andy McEntee adopted a diplomatic stance when the subject of the Lilywhites' team selection was raised.

“That's not good for your heart!”

Three late points saw Eamonn Burns and Down pull off a great escape in Pairc Ui Rinn.

“It was a frustrating league to be honest, like our second half today. We should have done better and get consistent performances.”

Cork boss Peadar Healy didn't hide behind any excuses for their poor league campaign.

“To be honest, I thought Armagh were better than us for spells but I have to say that Michael Quinlivan was just sensational.”

Liam Kearns and the Premier County will ply their trade in Division 2 next year.

“We find ourselves in much the same situation as last year when we were pipped at the post if you like in the promotion race but that's how it goes.”

It was a case of deja vu for Kieran McGeeney and the Orchard County.