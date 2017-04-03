'Get your ass back to Kerry', O Sé tells Donaghy after basketball win 03 April 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. St Brendan's Tralee's Kieran Donaghy celebrates a basket.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tomás O Sé has told Kieran Donaghy to 'get your ass back to Kerry' after leading Garvey's Tralee Warriors to basketball success yesterday.

Donaghy, who has yet to feature for the Kingdom this year, slotted a late free throw to hand the Warriors a dramatic 74-73 victory over Templeogue in the Champions Trophy final at Letterkenny.

In congratulating his former Kerry team-mate on twitter, O Sé didn't let the opportunity pass without telling 'Star' what he should do next.