Fitzgerald pays tribute to grief-stricken Fanning 03 April 2017





Wexford's Mark Fanning strikes a penalty against Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Mark Fanning strikes a penalty against Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald has paid tribute to Mark Fanning for playing through grief against Kilkenny.

The goalkeeper was bereaved with the passing of his grandfather during the week, but it didn't stop him from scoring 1-2 and keeping a clean sheet as the Slaneysiders beat their arch-rivals in Nowlan Park for the first time in 60 years.

“People probably don’t realise that Mark’s grandad, who he was very close to, passed away the other day,” Fitzgerald told RTE.

“How he went out and played today, I don’t know. I’m blown away by it and he didn’t want any fuss made over it. To his family, I wish my deepest sympathy.

“What they allowed him to do today was unreal and the respect we have for him is incredible - fair play to him because he’s a brilliant man.”