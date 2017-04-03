O'Rourke hails 'exceptional' McCarron 03 April 2017





Monaghan's Jack McCarron with Philly McMahon of Dublin.

Malachy O’Rourke was full of praise once again for Jack McCarron after his 1-9 almost brought Dublin's remarkable unbeaten record to an end in Clones yesterday.

The 24-year-old has put his injury problems behind him to rack up an impressive 3-29 in this year's Allianz League and ease the burden on long-time talisman Conor McManus.

"He was exceptional," the Farney boss told the Irish News.

"We were saying before it that as teams get more used to him, it will be that bit harder for him but he still went out and had a really good game. His finishing was top class, and hopefully we'll keep him injury-free and himself and Conor will cause problems - they're a fair duo."

O'Rourke cited Bernard Brogan’s 49th-minute goal as the game's turning point.

“If you’re six points up with 15-20 minutes left, you always like to think that you can hold on and win the game,” he said.

“Dublin are a quality team they’ve been in that position before. They’d a fairly strong wind at their backs as well and that helped them.

“But I think the goal that they got shortly after we went six points up was crucial.”