Damage was done in first half, Harte admits 03 April 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mickey Harte says a poor first half display left Tyrone playing for pride in their defeat to Kerry.

The Kingdom took a 1-12 to 0-6 lead into the break before going on to claim a 1-21 to 2-11 victory and a place in the Allianz League final against Dublin thanks to Mayo's comeback win over Donegal in Castlebar.

"It was about a poor first half really and it was one of those days you could easily have been slaughtered, but we decided at half-time we would play for a bit of pride," the Tyrone manager is quoted in the Irish News.

"The deficit was too much really to be anything other than that, but it was encouraging to bring it back to within five at one stage of the second half."

While disappointed not to be taking his team to Croke Park next Sunday, Harte expects the Division 1 campaign to stand the Red Hands in good stead for the championship.

"The eight-week break to the Derry game is not a major issue as I feel we have learned more from our closing games in the league this year than last year because we were promoted so early last year," he continued.

"The initial target was survival, not that we were turning our noses up at making the league final. But if we learn from our last three games, then I think it will benefit us going into the championship."