Video: Ulster teams to play it again 03 April 2017





The Monaghan ladies huddle before their league clash against Armagh at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.

See two goals from yesterday's cracking Ulster derby at Clones in the Lidl National League Division One relegation battle between Monaghan and Armagh.

Cathriona McConnell shot straight to the net from a first-half free and Caroline O'Hanlon fired a brilliant late goal for Armagh but it was too little, too late.

Monaghan won in the end by 2-15 to 2-12, and with Mayo's victory over Kerry, this means that the Ulster teams will have to meet again in a straight relegation Play-off. The winner will stay in Division One, the loser will be relegated.

Also on Sunday, Donegal defeated Cork to book a semi-final place. The remaining semi-final slots will be known after the outstanding fixture between Mayo and Donegal.

Videos by Jerome Quinn Media for the LGFA.