Ryan looks forward to Wexford test as 'Bonner' nears return

Michael Ryan expects Tipperary's Allianz Hurling League semi-final against Wexford on Sunday week to be an 'interesting' affair.

While the All-Ireland champions were comfortably disposing of Offaly's challenge in Tullamore yesterday, Davy Fitzgerald's resurgent Wexford were beating Kilkenny in Nowlan Park for the first time in 60 years.

"Delighted to go through, that is what was on offer here today for whoever won. We are through to a semi-final. We go on now to what looks like a very interesting semi-final. It is all to play for," the Tipp manager is quoted in the Irish Independent.

"Ye know more about Wexford than I do. What I can say for sure is that Davy has made an instant impact since he went down there. Anyone who follows the game and knows his personality, from the minute he went down there, I knew this would be good for Wexford. He brings that energy that's infectious. We did play them early in the spring down in Waterford and it was a great game for both of us.

"I am right in saying there are three Division 1B teams, that will throw a few arguments. What's this debate about one tier and another tier, it certainly didn't count today."

Ryan also expects Patrick 'Bonner' Maher's return from overseas duty with the army to heighten competition within his squad.

"We have a hugely competitive squad in there," he continued.

"There are a lot of bodies screaming for chances to play. We are due to get 'Bonner' back during the week which will be great. Just to get him back in the fold.

"He is only coming into the country so we won't see him back on the pitch or anything like it. It will be great to get him back, he is a great player."