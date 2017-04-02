Gavin hails Dublin's 'resilience and composure' 02 April 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Dublin manager Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

While far from pleased with Dublin's performance against Monaghan, Jim Gavin was nevertheless delighted with his side's battling qualities as they came from behind to maintain their remarkable unbeaten record and move within 70 minutes of a five-in-a-row of Allianz League titles.

“We probably underperformed there at times this afternoon, and full credit to Monaghan, they really went hard at us,” the Dublin manager told RTE after sub Jack McCaffrey's late goal handed the All-Ireland champions a three-point win.

“They were ahead in the second half and things didn’t look too good, but our boys again showed great resilience and composure and a great grit in the game. We went through the phases and we got a goal to close some of it out and we just pushed on from there.

“We can be very proud of the effort that this team gives. It’s unquestionable. The performance is something that we have to reflect on. They’ll know as much as I will that that won’t be good enough going forward.”

Gavin was already looking forward to next Sunday's Division 1 final against Kerry.

“We had a very tough game against Kerry in Tralee a few weeks ago. It could have went either way," he noted.

“Over the last number of years, since I’ve been involved, there’s been very little between both sides. It’s another great challenge. They’ve got some players coming back from club football as well, so it’s going to be a great game.”