FL2: Royals win big but miss promotion 02 April 2017





Meath's Bryan Menton and Seanie Malone of Clare.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Meath's Bryan Menton and Seanie Malone of Clare.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Meath had 12 points to spare over Clare this afternoon in Ennis but it wasn’t enough to secure them promotion from Division 2.

Galway’s one-point victory over already promoted Kildare in Salthill ensured the Connacht champions’ a place in Division 1 next season, as the Royals finished a point behind the Lilywhites in third place in the league table.

Clare, who were without injured midfield stalwart Gary Brennan today, remain in the second tier as a result of Down’s late draw with Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn, relegating Fermanagh and Derry.

Colm Collins’ side were outclassed in the second-half here, with their opponents outscoring them by 3-10 to 0-5, as goals from Cillian O’Sullivan and centre-back Brian Power helped to illustrate Meath’s dominance during the second 35 minutes.

The visitors made a sizzling start this match, with points from Eamonn Wallace and Graham Reilly ushering them towards a 0-4 to nothing lead inside the first eight minutes.

Clare battled back well after that and would only trail by 0-9 to 0-8 at half-time, with the majority of their scores coming from the trusty boot of Eoin Cleary.

Reilly, who’d contribute 0-6 from play over the 70 minutes, pointed in the opening stages of the restart and from the resultant kick-out Meath gathered and fed O’Sullivan inside and the in-form Moynalvey marksman buried home for all three points.

David Tubridy nailed a ‘45’ which turned out to be the hosts’ only score for the opening quarter of the restart and they were in a world of trouble once O’Sullivan latched on to a pass from Donal Keogan and fired in his second goal in the 46th minute.

It left the Banner men with a mountain to try and scale and although they got a goal from Cleary, points from Bryan McMahon and substitutes Joey Wallace and James McEntee buried them further before Power palmed home the Leinster men’s third major to settle the issue.

Meath - P O'Rourke; D Keogan, C McGill, D Tobin; P Harnan (0-2), B Power (1-0), S McEntee; B Menton, J Toher (0-2, 1f, 1'45); E Wallace (0-3), G Reilly (0-6), C O'Sullivan (2-0); B McMahon (0-2), S Tobin (0-1), D Lenihan (0-1). Subs: J McEntee (0-1) for S Tobin, J Wallace (0-1) for D Lehinan, R O'Coileain for G Reilly, M Burke for S McEntee, A Flanagan for B Power, W Carry for B McMahon.

Clare - Joe Hayes; D Ryan, K Harnett, M McMahon; L Markham, G Kelly, John Hayes (0-1); C Russell (0-1), S Brennan; C O'Dea, E Cleary (1-6, 0-4f), C O'Connor (0-1); K Sexton (0-1), D Tubridy (0-1'45), J Malone (0-2). Subs: E Collins for L Markham, D Egan for D Tubridy, S Malone for K Sexton, M O'Neill for C O'Dea, D Nagle for K Harnett, D Bohannon for C Russell.

Referee - J Hickey.