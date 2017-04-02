HL1A relegation final: Banner goals demote Dubs 02 April 2017





Clare's Cathal McInerney and Eoghan O'Donnell of Dublin.

Dublin will be in Division 1B next season after losing to Clare by 3-18 to 0-19 in the relegation decider at Ennis.

With 7,276 in attendance at Cusack Park, goals from Aron Shanagher (1-2), John Conlon (1-1) and Tony Kelly (1-3) maintained the holders' top-flight status. David Treacy was top scorer in the game with seven points for the losers, while Donal Burke, Eamonn Dillon and Chris Crummey shared nine Dublin points.

Shanagher's 20th-minute three-pointer and a couple of excellent Andrew Fahey saves assured that the hosts were just two points adrift at the interval, 0-13 to 1-8, and - allied to four unanswered points - Conlon's major helped the Banner lead by five within four minutes of the restart.

The outcome was effectively decided 13 minutes from the end when Kelly gathered a Dubs puck-out to net from 35 metres and the Metropolitans looked crestfallen when the final whistle sounded.

They needn't be: both Clare and Waterford have garnered league honours from the second tier in the past two seasons and three of this year's semi-finalists are from 1B...

Clare - A Fahey; C Dillon, D McInerney, S Morey; B Bugler, C Cleary, D Fitzgerald (0-1); J Shanahan, C Galvin (0-2); T Kelly (1-3), P Collins, J Conlon (1-1); C McInerney, A Shanagher (1-2), D Reidy (0-6, 5f). Subs: J McCarthy (0-2) for J Shanahan, P Flanagan for S Morey, A Cunningham (0-1) for C McInerney, C Malone for C Cleary, G O’Connell for B Bugler.

Dublin - C Dooley; S Barrett, E O’Donnell, O Gough; C Crummey (0-3), C O’Callaghan, L Rushe; D O’Connell, B Quinn; R O’Dwyer, N McMorrow (0-1), C Conway (0-2); D Treacy (0-7, 5f), D Burke (0-3), E Dillon (0-3). Subs: J Malone for B Quinn, C Boland for C Conway, R McBride for R O’Dwyer, F Whitley for N McMorrow, S O Riann for D Treacy.

Referee - J Ryan.