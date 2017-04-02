FL4 round-up: Carlow, Westmeath and Limerick finish with wins 02 April 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien celebrates with Darragh Foley after their side's 2016 All-Ireland qualifier victory over Wicklow at Netwatch Cullen Park.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Carlow condemned already promoted Wexford to a 2-14 to 1-7 defeat this afternoon for their fourth win in Division 4.

Once again the visitors opted to field a weakened team with their sights set on a league final meeting against Westmeath next Saturday and that suited the Barrowsiders to pick up the points at Newatch Cullen Park.

Jamie Clarke registered two second-half goals for the home side against a Model outfit which were reduced to 14 just after the break.

In Mullingar, Westmeath took a different approach than their fellow promotion winners and dished out a 3-26 to 1-9 hammering to London.

The Lake County had plenty of damage done in the first-half, leading by 3-19 to 0-3, before the Exiles went on and quadrupled their tally.

Shane Dempsey was among the Westmeath goalscorers against London.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

The late game in the division saw Limerick downing Wicklow by 2-13 to 2-9 at Newscastlewest.

The result sees the Shannonsiders finish fifth in the table, while their opponents end up second bottom ahead of London on score difference.