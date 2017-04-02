The excited twitter reaction to Wexford's win over Kilkenny
02 April 2017
Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
Wexford secured a first victory over arch-rivals Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 60 years this afternoon.
The Modelmen have been rejuvenated since Davy Fitzgerald took over and their brilliant start to 2017 has everyone in hurling sitting up and taking notice. Next up is an Allianz League semi-final against All-Ireland champions Tipperary in a fortnight's time. Exciting times for Wexford's long-suffering supporters...