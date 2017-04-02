The excited twitter reaction to Wexford's win over Kilkenny 02 April 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Wexford secured a first victory over arch-rivals Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in 60 years this afternoon.

The Modelmen have been rejuvenated since Davy Fitzgerald took over and their brilliant start to 2017 has everyone in hurling sitting up and taking notice. Next up is an Allianz League semi-final against All-Ireland champions Tipperary in a fortnight's time. Exciting times for Wexford's long-suffering supporters...

Full time:



Kilkenny 0:19-2:18 Wexford



Wexford have done the unthinkable by beating the Cats #webelieved — Wexford Weekly (@Wexford_Weekly) April 2, 2017

We have won!! 2-18 to 0-19, heroes all, marching proudly on the NHL semi finals. Laochra Loch Garman. Safe home the thousands who travelled. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) April 2, 2017

Well done to Wexford Senior Hurlers who beat Kilkenny. The yellow bellies are back... #dancingatthecrossroads — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) April 2, 2017

There is going to be some atmosphere in Wexford Park in June. Congrats to @OfficialWexGAA on a serious performance. Could have won by more.. — Richie Power (@power_richie) April 2, 2017

What a day-Wexford hurlers beating Kilkenny for 1st time since 2004 ! Wexford people telling me 1st time in 60 years winning in Nowlan Park — Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) April 2, 2017

Some crowd! The Wexford players try to warm down after beating Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Final. pic.twitter.com/QbkAz2xFfe — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) April 2, 2017

Davy Fitzgerald wins a fourth games against a Brian Cody Kilkenny in 13 outings — Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) April 2, 2017

The Wex-icans going nuts in Nowlan Park, invade the pitch. Davy Fitzgerald is their hero, beat the enemy Kilkenny by 2-18 (24) to 0-19 (19) — Cian Donovan (@Spudacus12) April 2, 2017