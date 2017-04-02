Three Division 1B teams through to hurling semis 02 April 2017





Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes celebrates his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Clare won the Allianz Hurling League from Division 1B last year and there's a three-in-four chance of history repeating itself after today's quarter-finals.

Wexford, Limerick and Galway kept the flag flying for the second tier with wins over Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford respectively. All-Ireland champions Tipperary are the only team from Division 1A to reach the last four after they comfortably saw off Offaly on a 4-28 to 3-13 scoreline in Tullamore. The results suggest that the gap between Division 1A and 1B isn't significant.

The semi-final pairings are Wexford v Tipperary and Galway v Limerick with those games due to take place on Sunday week.