HL1 quarter-final: Treaty stun Rebels 02 April 2017





Limerick's Declan Hannon with Seamus Harnedy of Cork.

Limerick's Declan Hannon with Seamus Harnedy of Cork.

Limerick finished purposefully at Pairc Ui Rinn to inflict a 1-20 to 1-18 defeat on Cork.

The Treaty County will now meet fellow Division 1B representatives Galway in two weeks for a place in the 2017 national hurling league final.

Patrick Horgan's eight point of the match had the sides level on 1-17 apiece but late scores from Kyle Hayes, Gearóid Hegarty and John Fitzgibbon gave the visitors a three-point lead, which the Rebels could only address with an injury-time Mark Coleman point.

David Dempsey’s goal had the winners flying as they stole into a 1-4 to 0-2 lead but Luke Meade's major allied to five unanswered points (after Seamus Harnedy and Lynch traded scores) saw Cork soar ahead by 1-8 to 1-5 approaching the break. Shane Dowling (3) and Hegarty replied but Alan Cadogan bagged the last point before the short whistle sounded at 1-9 apiece.

In total, the lead would change hands nine times and in the end it was the Treaty who edged a tight all-Munster affair to ensure that there will be at least one side from the second tier in the decider.

Limerick - N Quaid; R English, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes, D Hannon, S Hickey; W O’Donoghue, A Dempsey (0-1); S Dowling (0-9, 8f), D Dempsey (1-1), G Hegarty (0-4); G Mulcahy, K Hayes (0-2), C Lynch (0-2). Subs: B Nash for D Dempsey, P Ryan for A Dempsey, P Casey for G Mulcahy, J Fitzgibbon (0-1) for W O’Donoghue, G O’Mahony for D Hannon.

Cork - A Nash (0-1f); S McDonnell, D Griffin, C Spillane; C Joyce, M Ellis, M Coleman (0-2, 1'65); L McLoughlin, D Brosnan; B Cooper (0-1), S Harnedy (0-3), L Meade (1-1); A Cadogan (0-2), P Horgan (0-8, 7f), D Fitzgibbon. Subs: B Lawton for D Griffin, M Cahalane for D Fitzgibbon, D Kearney for D Brosnan, L O’Farrell for A Cadogan.

Referee - F Horgan.