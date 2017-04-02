Davy still not getting carried away 02 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Davy Fitzgerald was keeping his feet firmly on the ground once again after Wexford maintained their 100 per cent record in this year's Allianz Hurling League with a first victory over Kilkenny since 2004.

The Clare man was doing his best to keep expectations in check when he spoke to Marty Morrissey amid giddy Wexford fans on RTE's Six One News this evening.

"We got the breaks today - we were lucky enough to get through it. We know meeting them (Kilkenny) again it will be a different story," the Model County manager cautioned.

"We'll enjoy today, but we need to get down and work even harder. We know Kilkenny are going to come back even harder and we have to embrace that challenge if we meet them down the line. We'll see what happens.

"We're not going to get carried away with today no matter what happens. We know we've work to do. All we're thinking about is the next game - they know this (success) isn't going to happen overnight."

That next game for Wexford is an Allianz League semi-final against All-Ireland champions Tipperary, with Galway and Limerick facing off in the other last-four tie.