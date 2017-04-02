HL1 quarter-final: Tipp too hot for Faithfuls 02 April 2017





Tipperary's Alan Flynn with Pat Camon of Offaly.

©INPHO/John Kelly. Tipperary's Alan Flynn with Pat Camon of Offaly.©INPHO/John Kelly.

Seamus Callanan finished with 2-11 as Tipperary eased into the last four of the national hurling league, beating Offaly by 4-28 to 3-13 in Tullamore.

The All-Ireland champions and Division 1A table toppers won this game at a canter against a spirited Faithful County side that qualified for the quarter-finals by winning just one of their five outings in Division 1B.

The visitors led by 25 points before taking their foot off the gas and two late consolation goals from Shane Dooley (2-8) added a mere modicum of respectability to the final scoreboard.

It was 1-14 to 0-7 at half time, with Callanan bagging 1-6 of his impressive tally before the break and Niall O'Meara (0-5) on target three times.

Callanan slammed his first goal home in the 17th minute and got his second in the 63rd after substitute Paul Flynn and Steven O'Brien had also netted, with Oisin Kelly hitting the losers' first three-pointer 15 minutes from time.

Nine different men raised flags for the classy Premier County, who will meet high-flying Wexford - victors over Kilkenny today - in a fortnight for a place in the final.

Tipperary - D Gleeson; T Hamill, J Barry, A Flynn; S Kennedy, R Maher, Padraic Maher; M Breen (0-3), J Forde; D McCormack (0-4), N O’Meara (0-5), N McGrath (0-1); J McGrath, S Callanan (2-11, 0-7f, 0-1'65), J O’Dwyer (0-1). Subs: S O’Brien (1-1) for N McGrath, P Flynn (1-1) for J McGrath, C Barrett for T Hamill, D Quinn for Padraic Maher, S Cahill (0-1) for N O’Meara.

Offaly - J Dempsey; P Rigney, M Cleary, E Grogan; D King, D Shortt, S Gardner; A Treacy (0-1), S Ryan (0-1); P Murphy (0-2), S Dooley (2-8, 0-6f), C Kiely (0-1); E Nolan, S Cleary, O Kelly (1-0). Subs: P Camon for C Kiely, T Carroll for P Murphy, P Guinan for M Cleary, L Langton for S Gardner.

Referee - C Lyons.