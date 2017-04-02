FL2: Derry win late but can't avoid drop 02 April 2017





Fermanagh's Ryan Jones with Carlus McWilliams of Derry.

Derry 2-8

Fermanagh 0-13

Carlus McWilliams landed an injury-time winner for Derry against Fermanagh at Brewster Park this afternoon but it couldn’t save Damian Barton’s men from relegation.

The late drama in Enniskillen saw Conor McAtamney’s 66th minute goal being backed up by late points from Mark Lynch and McWilliams to secure an Oak Leaf victory which only proved to be consolation following Down’s draw with Cork, which keeps the Mourne men up on score difference.

That result at Pairc Ui Rinn means that both Derry and Fermanagh will be playing their league football in Division 3 next season.

McAtamney had handed the visitors the perfect start here, firing in a goal just 15 seconds in after a taking Niall Loughlin’s flicked pass and burying the ball to Fermanagh’s net.

Enda Lynn and Loughlin landed points to erase two from Sean Quigley to keep the Oak Leafers’ lead at three after 15 minutes and Pete McGrath’s men would rely on their full-forward a great deal during the first-half, as he contributed 0-5 to their tally.

Barry Mulrone and midfielder Eoin Donnelly notched the other scores to help put the Ernesiders in front, as Benny Heron’s point was met by Quigley at the other end to send his side in at the break up by the slenderest of margins (0-7 to 1-3).

The hosts enjoyed a sizzling third quarter, with Declan McCusker (2) and Quigley pushing them towards a four-point lead as sub James Kielt was now keeping Derry in the game.

The whole contest turned on its head in the 66th minute however, as McAtamney crept in for his second goal after accepting a pass from Mark Lynch.

Lynch landed his second point of the afternoon moments later and Quigley looked to have salvaged a draw for Fermanagh, with Kielt having been dismissed on a red card.

There was still a chance for victory however, which McWilliams took brilliantly albeit in vain.

Derry - T Mallon; K McKaigue, B Rogers, C Nevin; N Forester, C McKaigue, D Heavron; C McAtamney (2-0), P Cassidy; E Lynn (0-2), E McGuckin, C McWilliams (0-1); D Tallon, N Loughlin (0-1f), B Heron (0-1). Subs: J Kielt (0-3, 2f) for D Tallon, M Lynch for E McGuckin, R Bell for B Heron, G O'Neill for D Heavron.

Fermanagh - T Treacy; M Jones, C Cullen, K Connor; D McCusker (0-2), B Mulrone (0-2), A Breen; E Donnelly (0-1), L Cullen; P McCusker, R Jones, R McCluskey; E Courtney, S Quigley (0-8, 7f, 1'45), D Keenan. Subs: J McMahon for P McCusker, R Lyons for D Keenan, C P Murphy for A Breen, T McCaffrey for E Courtney, P Reihill for D McCusker.

Referee - M McNally.