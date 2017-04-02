HL1 quarter-final: mighty Model send Cats packing 02 April 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Mark Fanning strikes a penalty against Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford have won at Nowlan Park for the first time in 60 years to qualify for a league semi-final against Tipperary – 2-18 to 0-19.

A Conor McDonald point had the winners ahead by 1-17 to 0-16 late on but the Noresiders rallied and registered four of the next five points through TJ Reid (3) and Liam Blanchfield – with Lee Chin on target at the other end. It was fitting, given the enormity of the occasion, that Davy Fitzgerald’s charges would seal their victory with a last-gasp goal, claimed by Jack Guiney, who got on the end of a long-distance free to deflect the sliothar to the net.

It was all-square, 0-10 to 1-7 at half time, with David Dunne supplying the Model County major four minutes before the short whistle. McDonald swapped points with Ollie Walsh and Reid upon the restart before points from McDonald (free) and Paul Morris gave the underdogs a lead that they would not surrender.

Goalkeeper Mark Fanning’s penalty struck the post but the Slaneysiders were up for this and signalled their intent when McDonald smashed over a terrific point on the turn to make it 1-12 to 0-12.

The Cats closed within the minimum thanks to Reid (free) and Paddy Deegan but points from McDonald (free), Fanning (free) and Chin – after Reid and Fanning had swapped scores – made it 1-16 to 0-15 and the Division 1B winners held on to add the Leinster champions’ scalp to the five they took en route to topping the second tier and sealing promotion.

Brian Cody can have no complaints (and he won't): but for the brilliance of goalkeeper Eoin Murphy in denying McDonald and David Redmond in the first half, it could have been worse.

There might be some dancing at the crossroads tonight but this remarkable Wexford revival under Davy Fitz' faces an even bigger test in a fortnight when they will lock horns with All-Ireland champions and Division 1A winners Tipp for a place in the league final.

Wexford - M Fanning (1-2f); W Devereux, L Ryan, J Breen; D Reck, M O'Hanlon, D O'Keeffe (0-1); A Nolan, S Murphy; C McDonald (0-8, 4f), D Redmond (0-1), J O'Connor; P Morris (0-3), L Chin (0-3, 1f), D Dunne (1-0). Subs: J Guiney for D Redmond, H Kehoe for J O'Connor, B Carton for P Morris, A Maddock for A Nolan.

Kilkenny - E Murphy; P Murphy, P Walsh, S Prendergast; L Ryan, J Cleere, P Deegan (0-1); O Walsh (0-2), C Buckley (0-1); C Fennelly, W Walsh (0-1), TJ Reid (0-10, 9f); L Blanchfield (0-3), R Hogan (0-1), C Martin. Sub: J Farrell for L Ryan.

Referee - A Kelly.