FL2: Tribe hold off Lilies for promotion 02 April 2017





Kildare's Paschal Connell and Eamonn Brannigan of Galway.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Kildare's Paschal Connell and Eamonn Brannigan of Galway.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Galway 0-14

Kildare 0-13

Galway held off Kildare this afternoon at Pearse Stadium to ensure they’d be playing their league football in Division 1 next season.

Although they had been strong favourites against their already promoted opponents, Kevin Walsh’s side needed every one of their scores to secure promotion here as the visitors pushed them right until the very end.

After leading by three points at the half, the Connacht champions opened up a five-point lead before having it reduced to just one with six minutes remaining after Niall Kelly’s excellent contribution off the bench.

The victors kept their heads though and Shane Walsh’s third point of the afternoon is what sees them playing in the topflight division next season.

All of Galway’s starting forwards scored in this Division 2 final dress rehearsal and Sean Armstrong’s first point had helped the Tribesmen to lead by 0-3 to 0-2 after 13 minutes, with Barry McHugh (free) and Thomas Flynn firing over points to level twice against Fionn Dowling and Ben McCormack’s early scores.

A Gary Sice free opened up the first two-point gap in the game and Kildare would be dealt a blow soon afterwards when they lost defender Peter Kelly to a black card for a pulling down the electric Walsh.

Dowling and McHugh swapped frees to keep the margin at two and although Dowling added another from play, scores from Walsh and Johnny Heaney, the latter came after some slick inter-change with Flynn, saw the hosts head in at the break with a deserved 0-7 to 0-4 lead.

Sice got himself pulled down by marker Emmet Bolton to make it a four-point game early in the restart and Bolton’s withdrawal would soon follow, allowing replacement Keith Cribbin to make an impact around the centre for the Lilywhites.

Eamonn Brannigan added another score for the Connacht champions but the understrength visitors weren’t willing to fall too far behind, as points from Eamonn Callaghan and Ben McCormack kept them well in contention.

McHugh and Paul Conroy had scores cancelled out by sub David Hyland and Cathal McNally and Kildare kept up the chase up until the last whistle, lashing over four answered points – two apiece from Dowling and sub Niall Kelly – keeping the heat on the Tribesmen.

With six minutes in regulation left, Walsh tore through the centre to land a precious score for Galway and a McNally point would end up being Kildare’s last as the home side held on for a return to the topflight.

Galway - R Lavelle; C Sweeney, D Walsh, D Wynne; G O’Donnell, M Farragher, J Heaney (0-1); P Conroy (0-1), F O Curraoin; G Sice (0-2f), S Walsh (0-3), T Flynn (0-1); S Armstrong (0-2), E Brannigan (0-2), B McHugh (0-2f). Subs: M Lundy for G Sice, I Burke for B McHugh, L Silke for M Farragher.

Kildare - S McNamara; M Hyland, L Healy, D Maguire; S Ryan, P Kelly, E Bolton; F Dowling (0-5, 1f), P Connell; E Heavey, C Hartley, C Kavanagh; C McNally (0-2), E Callaghan (0-1), B McCormack (0-2). Subs: D Hyland (0-1) for P Kelly (BC), K Cribbin for E Bolton, N Kelly (0-2) for B McCormack, P Cribbin for E Heavey, K Feely for P Connell (BC), D Slattery for C Hartley.

Referee - B Cassidy.