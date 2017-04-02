Promotion puts start of Tipp SFC on hold 02 April 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.

Next weekend's Tipperary SFC first round games have been postponed after Liam Kearns' men secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz League in the most dramatic of circumstances this afternoon.

Michael Quinlivan's third goal in the fourth minute of injury-time at the Athletic Grounds saw Tipp edge out Armagh for promotion and handed them a place in next Saturday's Division 3 final against Louth at Croke Park.

A round of county hurling league games will now be played instead of the first round football championship games next weekend.

