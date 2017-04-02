Promotion puts start of Tipp SFC on hold

02 April 2017

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Next weekend's Tipperary SFC first round games have been postponed after Liam Kearns' men secured promotion to Division 2 of the Allianz League in the most dramatic of circumstances this afternoon.

Michael Quinlivan's third goal in the fourth minute of injury-time at the Athletic Grounds saw Tipp edge out Armagh for promotion and handed them a place in next Saturday's Division 3 final against Louth at Croke Park.

A round of county hurling league games will now be played instead of the first round football championship games next weekend.

 




