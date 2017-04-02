FL1: Rossies bring Breffni men down with them 02 April 2017





Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan shrugs off the challenge of David Murray of Roscommon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cavan's Gearoid McKiernan shrugs off the challenge of David Murray of Roscommon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Roscommon 1-13

Cavan 1-10

Roscommon ensured that Cavan would be playing their league football in Division 2 along with them next year after securing their first points of the campaign at Dr Hyde Park this afternoon.

The already relegated Rossies took advantage of a poor second-half showing from their opponents to outscore them by 1-5 to 1-2, ensuring the Blues’ relegation back down to the second tier.

The teams couldn’t be separated during the first 35 minutes and Cavan, without the services of marquee forward Seanie Johnston, made sure to hit the front early in the second-half with a Dara McVeety goal.

Kevin McStay’s side cancelled that out within a minute though via Cathal Compton and got points from Thomas Corcoran and Conor Devaney in the closing 10 minutes to ensure they weren’t going down pointless.

The majority of the first-half of this contest had been airtight, with two points the biggest margin between the teams, and it was Cian Connolly that had home side up and running inside two minutes.

Martin Reilly had an opportunity tipped over by Colm Lavin in the Roscommon goal a minute later and they’d be even again on 11 minutes after Ciarain Murtagh’s free was cancelled out by Cavan ‘keeper Raymond Galligan sailing one between the posts from distance.

Joe Dillon and Ciaran Brady opened up the gap for the Breffni men by the quarter hour mark prior to Niall Kilroy and Sean McDermott quickly closing it again.

Kilroy’s second of the afternoon erased a Niall McDermott free but the Blues looked to be making some headway again when Dillon put Crosserlough man McVeety through to regain the lead and McDermott (free) doubled it nine minutes before the break.

The Rossies finished out the half stronger though, feeding inside men Donie Smith and Conor Devaney for points as McDermott’s third free sailed over to level after Diarmuid Murtagh broke through the Breffni centre, leaving it at 0-8 apiece for the interval.

It looked like the pendulum had finally swung in the visitors’ favour when McVeety hit Lavin’s net in the early stages of the resumption, but McStay’s charges replied with an equal measure and it was Compton that would supply the finish.

From there, the momentum was firmly behind the Connacht men as Diarmuid and Ciaran Murtagh popped over frees that helped create the first three-point margin of the game.

Having introduced Cian Mackey at half-time, Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan sent on Niall Clerkin and Jack Brady to try and sharpen their attack further but they’d only manage a Gearoid McKiernan free in the space of 35 minutes.

That suited the Rossies well to kick on for their first win of the campaign, with Corcoran notching their 12th point before Devaney ensured victory with a minute left in regulation.

A second McKiernan free left Cavan needing a goal in injury-time to have any shot at survival but it never came their way.

Roscommon - C Lavin; D Murray, G Patterson, N McInerney; S McDermott (0-1), U Harney, C Devaney (0-2); T O’Rourke, E Smith; N Kilroy (0-3), C Murtagh (0-2f), D Smith (0-1); D Murtagh (0-2f), C Compton (1-0), C Connolly (0-1). Subs: S Killoran for G Patterson, B Stack for D Smith, R Stack for S McDermott, T Corcoran (0-1) for C Connolly.

Cavan - R Galligan (0-1f); K Brady, R Dunne, F Reilly; M Reilly (0-1), C Moynagh, C Brady (0-1); T Corr, K Clarke; G Smith, G McKiernan (0-2f), D McVeety (1-1); N Murray, J Dillon (0-1), N McDermott (0-3, 2f). Subs: C Mackey for G Smith, N Clerkin for J Dillon, N Clerkin for Corr, J Brady for N McDermott, J McEnroe for C Brady, C Madden for N Murray.

Referee - C Brannagan.