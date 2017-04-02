FL1: McCaffrey strikes late to seal Dubs' final berth 02 April 2017





Monaghan's Shane Carey with Stephen Cluxton of Dublin.

Dublin 2-15

Monaghan 1-15

Jack McCaffrey’s 70th minute goal proved the difference for Dublin this afternoon as they edged a thriller against Monaghan in Clones.

Jim Gavin’s side joined Kerry in the Division 1 final for the second year in-a-row after pulling off a six-point turnaround with 20 minutes remaining to deny the brave hosts men a famous win.

Jack McCarron’s frees had helped the Farney men lead by one at half-time and his well-taken goal on 39 minutes looked to have them in control until substitute Bernard Brogan registered the Dubs’ first major nine minutes later to spark the comeback which McCaffrey completed in injury-time.

Monaghan’s start to the game was a decent one which saw McCarron, Karl O’Connell and Kieran Hughes all posting points inside the first six minutes to outweigh Ciaran Reddin’s sole effort for the holders.

A McCarron free made it 0-4 to 0-1 after a quarter hour’s play, as Dean Rock sent a 13-metre free wide before getting on the score-sheet and Bryan Fenton and Paddy Andrews would join the Ballymun Kickhams marksman to square things up.

Monaghan lost All Star defender Colin Walshe to injury in the meantime, which saw an early introduction for Neil McAdam, while Darren Hughes would also have an early afternoon after picking up a black card for a challenge on Fenton.

The Farney men still managed to edge matters before half-time though, as McCarron’s fourth and fifth points sent them in at the break with a deserved 0-7 to 0-6 lead, which could have been more had Shane Carey let the ball slip from his grasp with their one clear-cut goal chance of the opening 35 minutes.

Dublin had introduced Brogan to the fray just before the interval but it was their opponents that came out for the second-half all guns blazing, as Owen Duffy and McCarron (free) looped over points, outweighing Reddin’s second, before hitting Stephen Cluxton’s net four minutes into the restart.

Conor McManus and Duffy combined well to set-up that man McCarron and he made no mistake it dispatching the ball past Cluxton at his near post for all three points, sparking a mighty roar from the home contingent.

A black card for sub Diarmuid Connolly drew another cheer from the Farney crowd, as McManus and McCarron swung over frees to cancel out a pair from Rock.

When McCarron made it 1-12 to 0-9 on 47 minutes it looked quite likely that the visitors were in for their first league defeat in over two years, but right when they needed it Brogan supplied a calm finish past Rory Beggan in the Monaghan goal to make for a fascinating closing 20 minutes.

Ciaran Kilkenny and Ciaran Hughes exchanged points and James McCarthy had a goal-bound effort tipped over by Beggan, as the Dubs narrowed down the difference.

McCarron (free) put Malachy O’Rourke’s men back up by three heading for the home stretch, but the capital men demonstrated sheer resolve in the closing 13 minutes of this contest and eventually Philly McMahon and Rock (free) drew them level before McCarthy set-up McCaffrey’s bullet shot which flew past Beggan.

Monaghan hunted for scores in the added minutes but could only manage a single points from Fintan Kelly, which Brogan erased, as the champions moved into another April decider at Croke Park.