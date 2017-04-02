Team news: Cooney back in for Tribesmen 02 April 2017





Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Here's the Galway team named to face Waterford in their Allianz Hurling League clash in Salthill today.

It shows one change in personnel from the side that started last weekend's 0-24 to 1-18 victory over Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds, with Conor Cooney regaining his place in the full-forward line.

Padraig Brehony, who was a late replacement for St Thomas' clubman Cooney the last day, drops to the bench as the Tribesmen bid to make the league semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

Galway (Allianz HL v Waterford): Colm Callanan; Sean Loftus, John Hanbury, Aidan Harte; Padraic Mannion, Adrian Tuohy, Gearoid McInerney; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney, Paul Flaherty; Cathal Mannion, Jason Flynn, Conor Cooney.

Subs: James Skehill, Paul Killeen, Martin Dolphin, Brian Flaherty, Jack Grealish, Matthew Donohoe, Padraig Brehony, Eanna Burke, Niall Burke, Thomas Monaghan, Shane Maloney.

