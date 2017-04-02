Live: Sunday Match Tracker 02 April 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald arrives out onto the pitch before their Allianz HL quarter-final clash against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

This afternoon sees the last round of the Allianz NFL take place.

There is still plenty up for grabs in the top three divisions as Westmeath and Wexford are already through to the Division Four decider.

However, there are promotion and relegation places to be sorted in the rest of the divisions.

Not only that, we also have the NHL quarterfinals to be decided and the 1A relegation play off between Clare and Dublin.

