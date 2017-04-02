Two periods of extra-time were needed to decide minor hurling final

02 April 2017

Kildare celebrate.

Kildare lifted the Leinster minor hurling league title in Abbottstown yesterday after two periods of extra-time were needed to separate them and Dublin.

The Lilywhites prevailed on a 3-16 to 1-20 scoreline after the sides were level at full-time and after extra-time. It took a goal from Ciaran Tobin to finally break the resistance of a Dublin side comprising U17 players.

The second period of extra-time consisted of two five-minute halves. The success is a major boost for Kildare ahead of their Leinster championship opener against Carlow in Newbridge next Saturday afternoon.

 




