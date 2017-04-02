Four All-Irelands in 19 months for 'Sem' duo 02 April 2017





Dr Crokes and Kerry's David Shaw and Billy Courtney in action for their school St. Brendan's, Killarney. Dr Crokes and Kerry's David Shaw and Billy Courtney in action for their school St. Brendan's, Killarney.

It's fair to say that David Shaw and Billy Courtney are becoming accustomed to winning All-Irelands.

The Dr Crokes starlets scored four points each as St. Brendan's retained the Hogan Cup with a comfortable victory over St. Peter's of Wexford. It means they have now won four All-Ireland medals at Croke Park since September 2015 - two minors with Kerry and two colleges with the 'Sem'.

They would have five All-Ireland medals in their possession had they been part of the Dr Crokes squad that defeated Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland club SFC final on St. Patrick's Day.

St. Brendan's manager Gerry McGrath felt yesterday's success was just reward for the work his players had put into the campaign.

“We’ve worked very, very hard and we’ve got our rewards,” he told the 42 website.

“A lot of these lads have tasted success with the Kerry minors with the South Kerry development squads. They’ve tasted it with their clubs and success breeds success. They’re very motivated and they drive each other on.

“We kicked 18 points in an All-Ireland final, you have to be very, very happy with that. The likes of Billy and David have picked up their fourth All-Ireland medal today at 18 years of age. It’s just phenomenal.”