Team news: Westmeath make nine changes 02 April 2017





Westmeath's John Connellan.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Westmeath's John Connellan.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

With promotion already assured, Westmeath have rung the changes for today's Allianz Football League Division 4 clash with London at TEG Cusack Park.

The team shows nine changes from that which routed a depleted Wexford seven days ago with Stephen Gallagher, John Rock, Killian Daly, Cormac Boyle, Paddy Holloway, Denis Glennon, Callum McCormack, John Connellan and Shane Dempsey coming in for Darren Quinn, Mark McCallon, Jamie Gonoud, James Dolan, Kevin Maguire, Kelvin Reilly, Paul Sharry, Tommy McDaniel and Kieran Martin.

Westmeath (SF v London): Stephen Gallagher; John Rock, Frank Boyle, Killian Daly; Cormac Boyle, Paddy Holloway, Noel Mulligan; Alan Stone, Ger Egan; Denis Glennon, Callum McCormack, David Lynch, John Connellan, John Heslin, Shane Dempsey.

Follow all the action as it happens on our Live Match Tracker today.